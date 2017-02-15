The Alberta and BC Vice-President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is quite pleased with Tuesday’s Throne Speech from the BC Liberals.

Richard Truscott says the Christy Clark government has done a good job in helping small business.

“Things like debt reduction, cutting red tape and making sure governments are providing some much-needed tax relief. It’s nice to see those things are high on the priority list for the government.”

Truscott is hoping for one more thing from the province.

“Our members want to see the government balance the books and it sounds like the Liberals are pretty focused on that which is great news and they’ll be providing some tax relief. We don’t know what that means but that’s also good news.”

However, there was one omission from the Throne Speech Truscott was puzzled by.

“We want them to do something about the PST because of the administrative burden of the PST and the fact that businesses are paying it on their business inputs and that’s something we have been talking to the province about a lot and are hoping they address it in the upcoming budget, we think it is a major issue for small businesses.”