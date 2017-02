A preliminary inquiry date has been set in relation to a triple homicide in Burns Lake in April of 2015.

The hearing in the case of 54-year-old Reuben Buhler will be in Burns Lake Provincial Court from April 24th until May 4th.

The Judge will look at evidence to see if the case justifies a supreme court file and to determine if there’s sufficient evidence.

Crown council and defense will be able to call witnesses during the inquiry.