Burns Lake RCMP are investigating after an unconfirmed explosive device was brought into the William Konkin Elementary School this morning.

The BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is now on its way to Burns Lake to ensure the device is dealt with appropriately.

“The principal of the school called us right away when she learned of the device and immediately evacuated all the staff and students,” says

Corporal Aaron Semmler, Acting Detachment Commander for Burns Lake RCMP. “Their reaction time was excellent, and it was very reassuring she was able to quickly account for the safety of all staff and students.”

There were no injuries to any staff or students.

“We took the step of calling for the Explosive Disposal Unit to attend, out of an abundance of caution,” Semmler says. He also added his appreciation for the cooperation of parents, staff and students.

As this investigation is active, the RCMP will not comment on the nature of the device, or how it was brought into the

school.