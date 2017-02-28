Police found a missing a 72-year-old Burns Lake hunter.

The “experienced and prepared” man was reported missing at 6:30 Tuesday. He left to go goat hunting in the Bates Range, north-east of Fort Babine, yesterday.

He stays in touch with his wife while out hunting, but she hadn’t heard from him since early Monday morning.

Bulkey Valley Search and Rescue provided coordinates from the man’s radio and located him near his truck, about 3 hours outside Smithers.

SAR used a helicopter to locate the man, who’s radio had stopped working. He was able to drive himself back to Burns Lake.