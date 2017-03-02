Telkwa Council approved a budget increase for the Fire Department this week for over 16 thousand dollars less than what was asked.

That’s a budget of a little over 278 thousand, down from the requested 295 thousand.

“We’re really stuck between a rock and a hard place right now in terms of our general operating budget for things like fire protection and emergency services, water and sewer,” says Mayor Darcy Repen.”And what we can actually generate in revenue.”

He says residents are taxed enough and is worried the village will face challenges funding equipment upgrades through their capital reserves in the future. Mandated requirements around equipment are responsible for most of the needed increases in the budget.

“It’s really putting an incredible pressure, especially on small municipalities,” says Repen. “It’s sort of a one size fits all program (the National Fire Protection Program).”

Repen says he’s going to continue pushing the province for a ‘fair’ funding model. He says infrastructure improvements, primarily the water system, are in a desperate need of upgrades.