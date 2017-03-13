The Cycle 16 Trail Society will make their official start next month in the next move to build a trail between Telkwa and Smithers.

On April 5th they’ll be holding their first annual general meeting where they’ll nominate a board of seven directors that will run the society. Before the AGM, the public will get an update on the cost estimates and conceptual design of the proposed trail.

“We’ve been gaining some momentum in the past couple of months getting some funding support. It’s a pretty exciting time for the trail – the official start of the Cycle 16 Trail Society,” says Acting Vice President Jeremy Shriber.

The Cycle 16 Society was able to start a feasibility study after the Rotary Club helped out with $15,000.

Schriber says being official will also help the trail become a reality.

“The Ministry of Transportation, the regional district and other government entities – they want to be dealing with a formal society. It also helps with the fundraising.”

The open house will start at 6 p.m. at the Old Church in Smithers followed by the AGM at 7 p.m. till 8:30. (April 5th)