The Village of Granisle is getting a 20 thousand dollar grant to help expand its Healthy Granisle project

Through the project, the village will develop indoor and outdoor programming aimed at improving the health of local residents including the First Nations community of Tachet.

Health and exercise professionals will work with the community to encourage activities like healthy cooking classes, Tai Chi, walking or hiking the local trails and learning how to use exercise equipment safely.

The age-friendly communities grant program is a partnership between the Province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad says it’s a valuable program that can have a positive effect on the health on a whole community.