BC Hydro crews are replacing 164 ageing power poles in Burns Lake this year.

The work is part of BC Hydro’s ongoing maintenance program that will see the replacement of more than 10,000 wooden distribution poles over the next few months across the province.

BC Hydro says power poles are ready for retirement after about 40-50 years. They say adverse weather, insects and wildlife help deteriorate the poles over time.

BC Hydro may need to disconnect power when replacing power poles. Crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.