A recent survey suggests 40% of BC entrepreneurs are undecided on who to vote for in the upcoming provincial election.

In the same survey, conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), 61% say they don’t feel their concerns would bring much attention to politicians during campaigning.

CFIB Vice-President of BC’s branch Richard Truscott says the province should be focusing on the issues that matter most.

“How do they plan to deal with red tape? How do they plan on dealing with taxes and labour shortages? Those are the red meat issues are really affect businesses and that’s what the business owners want to hear.”

He adds 96% of small businesses and entrepreneurs intend on voting this year, but less than half of them are having a hard time trying to make up their minds.

“It’s becoming upon the parties to make sure that they talk about the issues that matter most to British Columbians, including entrepreneurs and business owners, and be very clear as to what they plan to do to better help and support small businesses in this province.”

Truscott says 79% of the surveyed businesses in BC claim that running a stable company has become less affordable than what it used to be.

He adds politicians need to simply make their views crystal clear as it is important for the “little guys” to be as successful as everyone else.

“Business owners want to hear about taking the PST off of business inputs, reducing the small business tax rate, and cutting red tape; one if not all of those things are what they plan to do to better support entrepreneurs in British Columbia if they are elected as government in the next election.”

The CFIB has also created a separate survey directly for all BC party leaders and are asking them to participate before April 21st.

The provincial election is set for May 9th, 2017.