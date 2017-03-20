The Bulkley Valley and Lakes experienced a chillier winter than in years past.

The figures don’t lie according to Jennifer Hay with Environment Canada. “The stats came out for the winter season with it being a little colder than normal by about 2.5 degrees colder when compared to the 30-year average.”

The amount of precipitation was about the same for the area according to Hay. “Precipitation for the area was about normal. You got about 100% of the precipitation you would normally expect for winter.”

Hay expects the new season to get off to an uneven start. “Heading into the next week it will be anywhere between minus -10 degrees and plus 10 for temperatures so it should be a mixed bag.”

The first day of spring for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes is today.