Smithers’ Jason Oliemans with Alberta Ski Cross will be representing Canada in the upcoming Freestyle World Junior Championships in Valmalenco, Italy next month.

This will be the second time Oliemans has competed in the competition with a goal of hitting at least top eight this year.

“And I feel like I’m far better equipped to achieve that goal. I kinda know what I’m getting into and what the competition is going to be like,” says Oliemans.

He’ll be leaving Canada at the end of the month and will be competing on April 7th.

Although narrowly missing his chance to get on the podium, Oliemans placed 4th in Ski Cooper and 5th in Prince George for the Nor-Am circuit this season.

In the 2015/16 season, Oliemans placed third in the National Junior Championships in Mont. Ste. Marie, Quebec.

Oliemans has grown up in Smithers participating in several sports and has stayed involved with the local Smithers Ski Club while training in Calgary, AB. This summer, he plans to return to town and fight wildfires to save for the next season.