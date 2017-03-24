When compared to last year, inflation in BC in February went pretty much nowhere.

But one sector did experience an increase.

“Overall the BC movements were similar to those recorded at the Canada level,” says Brian Harrison, an analyst with Statistics Canada. “Some of the major stories that we saw in the data were transportation was up over 6%. This was led by gasoline and the purchase of passenger vehicles .”

But the price of gas actually went down in in February.

“Gasoline, on a month-over-month basis was down 4.9% but last year and in February 2016 it was down 6.9%. That less negative number in February 2017 added to upward pressure in the year-over-year number.”

BC also experienced the smallest decrease in food prices in the country at less than 3%.

Good news for cheese-lovers though: dairy prices in Canada were down by 2.5%, the largest decrease in more than 20 years. This was led by lower cheese prices.