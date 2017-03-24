The 25th Annual Harley Raffle for Muscular Dystrophy Canada in Northwestern BC was a record breaker.

Smithers Firefighters and the Northwest BC Chapter of the Harley Owners Group completed the raffle raising a total of $44,000.

Smithers Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Zacharias says the money goes towards research and treatment for those with neuromuscular disorders across the country.

“It’s very important for those affected with neuromuscular disorders – to give them that hope,” says Zacharias.

He says with newer technology and improved treatments, people are living longer with neuromuscular disorders.

“Our Harley Raffle has been one of our most successful fundraising events. It’s a lot of work, but it’s great and well supported across the northwest.”

The winner of the raffle this year is Darren McMillan of Smithers who will have a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Slim S motorcycle.