The Airport is now the proposed location for a new BV Search and Rescue building.

BVSAR are looking to move all their equipment into one building to improve response times. With an increase in rescues across the Bulkley Valley in recent years, BVSAR says saving time is crucial. They say the biggest issue is accessing the appropriate equipment out of the same building.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the new proposed location will also help develop the airport.

“Having an organisation like search and rescue out there with a facility would really help to strengthen the airport lands. I think there will be a lot of other synergies. I hope they’re able to make that work,” says Bachrach.

Council decided on the location for the new building in principle, choosing one out of six locations including Ranger Park where they currently operate out of. Staff will now be working with search and rescue on the next steps. The terms of the land use agreement are yet to be decided.

BV Search and Rescue say they need to spend their provincial money for a new facility by 2019 and are looking for a commitment from council on a location by May this year.