BC and the Kitselas First Nation have reached an LNG Benefits Agreement and Coastal Fund Agreement linked to the construction and operation of the proposed Pacific Northwest LNG and LNG Canada projects.

“When the LNG export facility begins operation, the financial benefits to the Kitselas would include 13 million dollars and more than 12 hundred hectares of land,” says Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad.

Rustad says a reconciliation agreement reached with the Kitselas will start immediately with funding for community wellness.

“That’s part of out work together in support of getting to a final treaty,” says Rustad.

The proposed PNW LNG project, located on Lelu Island in the District of Port Edward, is pending a final investment decision by Petronas and its venture partners. Possible impacts to the wild salmon population are a concern for several environmental and First Nations groups due to the proposed location being on top of a salmon estuary.

Several groups have launched litigation against the federal government to halt the project.

“The Canadian Environmental Assessment report coming out showing that there would be no significant impact from Pacific Northwest LNG on the wild salmon in the Skeena River was a was a major factor – and part of what Kitselas was looking for to throw full support behind the project,” says Rustad.

LNG Canada is a joint venture company comprised of Shell Canada Energy. The joint venture is proposing to build an LNG export facility near Kitimat.