The Smithers Cohousing Association is looking to start a cohousing project in town.

“A normal cohousing project has individual units which are owned by the individuals..and then there are some common areas like a common house with a kitchen, a garden or an exercise room,” says chair of the association Jim Senka.

“One element of this project is to demonstrate to Smithers that there’s a really healthy way to live.”

Senka says cohousing is a more communal approach to living in a close-knit community. He says it provides a stronger social connection and improved quality of life along with other benefits like sharing maintenance equipment and other costs.

To make the project viable, Senka says there’s a series of steps to make sure everyone involved in the project is on the same page. He says it will take a few years before they can get things going and find some land. The plan is to have the cohousing within town limits.

They’ll be holding an introductory to cohousing session next Thursday at Studio 16 on Main St. at 7 p.m.