The Smithers Barkpark Society wants to start construction on an off-leash dog park this summer.

They’re waiting on council’s approval of the project proposed in Heritage Park before being able to start.

Since 2014, the non-profit group has been raising funds and developing the business plan for the park.

Estimates are between 28 and 68 hundred for fencing material costs that will be generated through fundraising.

The dog park and its proposed location is up for approval at Tuesday’s council meeting.