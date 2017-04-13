Two members of the Smithers RCMP have not been charged in relation to an arrest in August of 2015.

The Criminal Justice Branch concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges and couldn’t prove that either of the officers committed a criminal offence or used excessive force.

In 2015, the officers arrested a suspect after getting a call about a disturbance at a home.

During the arrest, the suspect reportedly became combative, punched one of the officers and spat at both of them.

The officers then restrained the individual using pepper spray, a taser and a baton.

As a result of the altercation, the suspect suffered a lacerated kidney and spleen. He was treated non-surgically for the injury.

The suspect was later sentenced to six months in jail and charged with a number of offences including assault on two police officers.