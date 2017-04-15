Two Northern BC financial assistance organizations are looking to become one.

Integris and Lake View Credit Unions have signed a memorandum that would potentially see a formalized merger, with hopes of strengthening customer needs and ties as regional companies.

Integris Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development Dan Wingham says talks have gone really well between the two parties.

“For the general public, they will continue to see an ‘all-in’ Integris, doing all within our power to develop members wealth, and enriching communities to local profit sharing and staff volunteerism.”

Wingham adds both organizations are optimistic that a compromise can be met in a proper manner, but there’s more work that needs to take place.

“Both boards of directors and leadership teams must be convinced that the merger serves the best interest of members, staff, and communities. We can expect the final decision after a members vote because of our customers are our owners and they get to vote on that.”

He predicts the voting process to begin as early as the Fall quarter and more information will be provided to members, as well as the public, when talks continue in the coming months.