Fewer people in BC submitted a claim for Employment Insurance according to Stats Canada.

Analyst Marton Lovei says the drop wasn’t quite as steep during February of 2016.

“The claims decreased by 1,800 compared to the 3,130 at the same time last year.”

Saskatchewan had the biggest decrease in beneficiaries during the month of 4.1%.

BC placed fourth in that category with a decline of just 2.1%.

The province had 53,350 EI recipients to compared to 53,990 in February of 2016.

In Canada, 554,160 people received benefits in February.