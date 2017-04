There is a total of five candidates running for MLA of Nechako Lakes in the provincial election.

Douglas Norman Gook will be running for the BC Green Park, Al Trampuh as an independent and John Rempel as a Libertarian Candidate.

For the NDP, Ann Marie Sam has been selected while incumbent for the Liberals John Rustad also has his hat in the race.

There will be an all-candidates meeting in Houston on Monday starting at 7 pm at the Pleasant Valley Plaza Theatre.