The grunt work is now over for fire crews who investigated the sawmill blaze in McBride.

McBride Volunteer Fire Chief David Hruby says everyone involved can breathe a little easier, now that a cause has been determined.

“It’s good on our part because then we kind of know what the cause was and where the origin started and then that told us how the fire advanced in such a massive amount.”

An overheated electrical motor was to blame for the fire.

Hruby believes the motor was at end of its lifecycle.

“I’m not sure there could have been any kind of a prevention of any type that I can think of, it’s not a common thing but it can be caused because of the dust of high usage of the electric motors in these places. I don’t think there’s anything that could have been done any different it’s just I think one of those causes.”

The RCMP and a Fire Investigator from Kamloops made the official ruling.

The sawmill burnt to the ground on April 5.

No injuries were reported.