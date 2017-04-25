The Chandler Park soccer fields in Smithers won’t be ready this season until some problems with the rolled sod are dealt with.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says there are gaps in the sod that make the field unsafe for play.

“We contracted a third party to deliver a product, and we paid them for that product, but we didn’t receive what was paid for in the contract. And that’s extremely frustrating,” says Bachrach.

He says there’s also revenue issues with having the field un-usable for user groups.

Council wants more information about the contract including the associated costs.

“That’s why I think it’s really important that we figure out a good way to structure the contract so we don’t have deficiencies – that’s the bottom line. And to me that’s non-negotiable; that’s how you do business,” says Bachrach.

Council will be discussing the issue at the next meeting.