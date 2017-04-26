Through the town’s Spruce Up Grant Program, there’s going to be 24 new alpine signs in downtown Smithers.

The town approved over $18,000 for the signs through the Northern Development Initiative Trust. The grant money will contribute to over $47,000 in investments in the signs.

“The aesthetics of our community, they might seem frivolous to some people, but it’s something so many visitors remark on. And the more that we can make our community unique and a place that people remember the more I think it’s going to benefit everybody,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

Bachrach says there’s still a few issues with the sign bylaw that need to be ironed out.

“We’re going to talk about banner signs out on the highway and maybe we can talk about canopy signs at the same time.”

Council approved the applications for the 24 signs at last night’s meeting. The grant pays for 50 per cent of the investment into an alpine-themed sign for investments of up to $1,000.