The first family hearing of the public inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women will start later this month in Whitehorse.

Skeena Bulkley-Valley MP Nathan Cullen says it’s been frustrating for families to get federal documentation to participate.

“Ottawa remains a barrier rather than a help,” says Cullen.

However, he’s glad that the hearings are getting started and says it will give families an important opportunity in the process.

“Hopes remain high that this can actually bring some understanding of the deeper issues.”

Cullen says the government has also made the process challenging by trying to limit the scope of the review.

“It’s an important promise to follow through on. It’s taken a while to get started; it’s been 18 months now and I think people are keen to get started.”

The MMIW commission has over 53 million dollars to complete their mandate by the end of 2018.