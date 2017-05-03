There was an average of six people waiting for residential care in the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in the last fiscal year.

That’s up from am average of four the previous year that were taking up a hospital bed while waiting for a placement at the Bulkley Lodge in Smithers.

Meanwhile, the average wait time for those in hospital has been 5 to 6 months over the last 4 years in Smithers.

Communications Officer with Northern Health Eryn Collins says those waiting with complex care needs differ in their situation.

“So they may have had an accident or injury or a medical condition that they have been unable to recover from and aren’t able to return to their previous environment,” says Collins.

Northern Health’s goal overall is keeping people at home or in the community as long as possible, says Collins.

“That can be done through having additional support programs in place like an adult day centre program or home care; both of which are available in Smithers.”

Collins says NH will meet with Smithers Council on their concerns with the wait list and the future of mammography at the hospital.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says council is going to advocate for the community before any decisions are final on mammography. NH has indicated the analog machine will need to be phased out with no news on a replacement.

“We want to make sure we’re ahead of the curve and that we have a plan in place.”

Bachrach says it would also be worth taking a look at increasing services if wait times for the Bulkley Lodge worsen.