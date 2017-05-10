The NDP are calling it a win for Stikine candidate Doug Donaldson.

Preliminary results show Donaldson having over 50 per cent of the vote while Liberal candidate Wanda Good had around 39 per cent.

Meanwhile, Christian Heritage Party candidate Rod Taylor had 9 per cent of the vote according to preliminary results.

Donaldson was able to do a bit better in Smithers than in previous years.

He says it was a hard fought battle.

“I’m so grateful for the support and also that we were respectfully strong in out opinions – the ground game was amazing,” says Donaldson.