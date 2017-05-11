Smithers Council is penning a strongly worded letter to Northern Health against having a mobile mammography service at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

A mobile screening service is an option Northern Health is exploring to replace the current analogue machine. Northern Health says a decision won’t come until 2018.

“The earlier we can deliver a strong message in support of retaining that service in our community the better,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

He says council has heard loud and clear opposition from the community, and want to meet with Northern Health as soon as possible.

The cost of bringing a new digital machine to the hospital rings in at around 1.1 million dollars.

Northwest Medical Director with Northern Health Jaco Fourie says they’ll only move ahead with expanded ultrasound at the hospital if they don’t install a new mammography unit.

Northern Health has also assured there will be no reduction in the capacity of screening in Smithers with the mobile unit.

If Northern Health decides to have only a mobile service, those in need of diagnostic testing for mammography will have to travel to Terrace.

Northern Health has indicated that is already partially the case.