Access Smithers has $4,000 left in grant money to help improve mobility for people with limitations.

Volunteer Glenys Snowdymond says it will help make improvements at businesses and facilities across town.

“Assisting with loop systems(for sound) to be implemented and installed at the Healthy Living Center and helping to improve lighting at entrances of some of the buildings…improving storefront access, signage, different kinds of garbage receptacles… and looking at the recommendations from the Age-friendly Grant.”

Snwodymond says another project will look to make accessibility improvements to the trail near Willowvale costing around $25,000. They raised the money with the help of 17 donors.

The improvements there will include new benches, tables and other improvements to the trail.

She says the main challenge in advocating for accessibility is improving the attitude of the public regarding the opportunities for people with limitations.