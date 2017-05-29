The Coastal Gas link Pipeline Project’s permit is up for renewal with the BC Oil and Gas Commission at the end of June.

Chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Bill Miller says the board still has several unanswered questions about the project.

He wants a more detailed waste management and road use plan from the proponent during any construction of the pipeline.

“a little bit of our frustration is…we’ve asked them very specific questions and we never get answers for them,” says Miller.

“We need to have our questions answered and potentially we need to have some benefit from them crossing our territory so to speak.”

Miller says that means long-term benefits with infrastructure improvements like internet that could come along with the project.

“So that’s it’s not just a flash in the pan; that we actually accrue some benefit from those work camps coming through.”

The board also voted to meet with the BC Oil and Gas Commission on the impacts the project would have on the regional district’s infrastructure.