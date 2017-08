A grizzly bear cub has been freed from a leg hold trap near Houston.

“The sow grizzly and two other cubs were in the company of the caught cub and they stayed and watched as COs were able to successfully tranquillize and free the cub without incident,” says Chris Doyle is the Deputy Chief of the BC Conservation Officer Service.

He says the cub later awoke from the tranquillizer and left with its mother and siblings.