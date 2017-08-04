The town of Smithers is recommending that council meet with Minister of Forest, Lands and Natural Resources Doug Donaldson on concerns around wild fire risks.

Staff want council to ask the Province to take on managing wildfire risks on Crown Lands near town.

They’re also asking council to pen a letter to Minister Donaldson, and to Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, Jennifer Rice on the issue.

Council will also look at awarding a request for proposal for the proposed BV Arts & Culture Centre.

At next weeks meeting, a lounge and special events area for the Smithers Brewing Company will be up for approval.

The meeting is at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.