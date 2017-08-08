There are currently 146 fires burning in BC, including 17 new ones that started up Monday.

Since April 1st, the BC Wildfire Service reports 928 fires have burned more than 604,000 hectares. These have cost more than $243 million.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says crews are still working around the clock to battle these.

“There are currently 228 aircraft supporting our ground crews across the province and we’re going to be continuing to have a steady stream of reinforcements coming in from out of province both from elsewhere in Canada and internationally.”

On top of that, there are 3,700 workers on the blazes, 800 of whom are from outside of the province.

There are still 7,000 British Columbians who’ve been evacuated and over 25,000 on an evacuation alert.

Skrepnek adds conditions across the province will stay hot and sunny this week and there’s little or no rain expected.

“There is potential for lightning throughout the week, mainly in the northeast and southeast of the province. There is a general chance across most of southern BC, but it’s a fairly low potential at this point.”