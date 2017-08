Victor Jim has been elected as the Moricetown Band’s new chief after the results of the election have been released.

Jim won with 83 votes and ran against 11 other candidates. Incumbent Duane Mitchell was able to get 43 votes.

Twelve councillors were also chosen for the two-year term after last night’s vote.

