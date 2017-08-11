A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has provided it’s daily update on the wildfire situation brewing in our province.

Due to continuing hot and dry conditions, 11 new fires started on Thursday, bringing the current total to 143.

.@KevinSkrepnek: Challenging day ahead for firefighters, which is another reason for backcountry closure in the #Cariboo fire Centre — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017

Since April 1st, Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek explains 966 fires have burned more than 646,000 hectares.

“To put it into perspective, that is more than double the size of Greater Vancouver, inclusive of the Fraser Valley, the North Shore mountains, and up towards Aldergrove and Maple Ridge as well. Of course, given level of activity we’re having right now, that number is likely to grow.”

.@KevinSkrepnek: #ElephantHill is burning more than 117,000 HA; seeing 451 firefighters, personnel are on-scene — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017

He says the weather forecast for the weekend, and for the first few days of next week, will bring some of the most difficult challenges firefighters have faced since the crisis began.

“In the Interior, we’ve expecting a considerable increase in possible lightning, gusty winds, some cooler temperatures which is always welcome, but again, the rain is not going to be uniform across the province, and it certainly isn’t going to necessarily reach all areas.”

Skrepnek believes the rain may bring some relief for a few days, but its pattern continues to be unpredictable.

More than 3,700 fire crews and personnel are helping with the situation, which includes more than 650 out-of-province help, supported by 236 aircraft.

.@KevinSkrepnek: Last thing they want to do is diverting resources away; public can call *5555 to report wildfire — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017