Smithers RCMP responded to several motor vehicle collisions over the last week.

Last Wednesday a pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on HWY 16.

On the same day, a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car that was backing out of a parking stall.

Police say the driver of the car didn’t see the motorcyclist when backing out and are reminding motorists to keep their eye out for motorcyclists and pedestrians.

And Last Tuesday, police say the driver of a yellow Ford Escape fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a power pole on Coalmine Rd in Telkwa. As a result, some people were without power.

The driver was taken to hospital and later released.