The town of Smithers says open fires will be permitted within the municipality as of noon today.

The fire danger rating in the Northwest Fire Centre is low to moderate right now, according to the province’s danger rating map.

Regardless of the lower risk, the town is urging the public to remain vigilant and cautious with the use of open burning.

For more information, you can go to the town website or contact the fire chief at 250 847 2015.