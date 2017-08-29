The Town of Smithers will take its time on deciding the fate of the proposed BV Arts and Culture Centre.

A pre-feasibility study presented three options for the facility during a recent meeting.

One of them includes building a multi-use facility at Central Park where the current museum is located while the other two options involve locating some of the users at the opposite end of Main Street.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says town council has heard just about everything on how they should proceed with the proposed facility.

“We have heard stuff about what the project should look like, what the building should look like, what uses should be in it and its impact on Main Street – wanting to keep Main Street vibrant and we’ve heard from folks who are concerned about the affordability.”

A town hall meeting could be in the works later this fall.

“We really feel a project of this scope deserves some more community conversation,” Bachrach says. “We certainly heard some apprehension from folks in the community about the big numbers being thrown around and we want to make sure that the strong support for whichever option we choose to proceed with.”

This will give residents a better understanding of the work the consultants did on the project and then hear from the public on what the priorities should be.

The Smithers Public Library continues to be at the forefront of the proposed BV Arts and Culture Centre.

Bachrach adds the library remains in the best position when it comes to landing a new building.

“A couple of years ago they invested a significant amount of money by working with an architect to actually design a new library building for the end of Main Street. I think we’re going to be keeping that in mind when we choose an option going forward.”

The library board has been working on a plan for the past decade on a plan for a new building.

Bachrach says arts and culture contribute so much to the community which makes it a more interesting place to live and visit and council feels the time is now to make an investment into some aging facilities.