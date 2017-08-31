The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Inquiry takes place in September and a Gitanyow advocate and community member will be helping out.

Wanda Good will be walking along the Highway of Tears from Prince Rupert to Smithers with hopes of raising awareness on the issue.

She says the walk is deeply personal. “Lana Derrick is my first cousin and she went missing October of 1995 and my second cousin Alberta Williams went missing from Prince Rupert in 1989 and her body was found outside of Prince Rupert ten days later.”

Good has a specific plan of attack when she heads down Highway 16. “My plan is to have markers every 10 kilometers and have a picture of the person that has gone missing and ask the public where are these people and also include the tip line.”

“I would like to walk in their honour to raise awareness of the problem that seems to be silent along this highway.”

The walk happens annually and is organized by Gladys Radek who is a longtime advocate for missing and murdered women across the country.

She decided to take up the cause when her niece Tamara Chipman went missing from Prince Rupert 12 years ago.