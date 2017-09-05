Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach has provided a Facebook update on water quality in town:

“WATER UPDATE:

After meeting with Northern Health officials this morning, we are able to provide an update on the Boil Water Notice currently in effect.

The samples collected on Sunday did not test positive for total coliforms. This is good news, and may indicate that previous positive results were due to isolated sampling concerns rather than a system-wide concern.

Northern Health still requires two consecutive samples free of coliforms. Although we began chlorination yesterday, samples taken today are not yet considered valid for the purposes of lifting the Boil Water Notice.

The Town will be collecting additional samples tomorrow (Wednesday) and expediting their transport to the lab in Prince Rupert. We should have results from the lab by Thursday evening. If those results are clear, they should provide Northern Health with sufficient assurance of the safety of our water system to lift the Boil Water Notice.

Thanks again for everyone’s patience.”