Burns Lake will have two new doctors this month to work at the hospital bringing the total to seven.

“Our community is now at about capacity for doctors. And we’ve been short for decades for doctors so this is just really good news for our community and everyone is really excited,” says Mayor Chris Beach.

The community received two new doctors this year as well. Beach says the Burns Lake Sustainability Project in partnership with Northern Health has been successful in securing the four new doctors over the last year. He says the initiative is focused on bringing doctors to Burns Lake specifically.

Along with the announcement, Beach says there will now be a full-time equivalency of 3.3 doctors at the clinic across the street from the hospital.