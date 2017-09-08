The boil water notice for Smithers will continue until further notice, according to Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

He says tests continue to show coliforms in the water distribution system without consistency in knowing where the contamination is.

“There was some hope that if we were seeing recurring, positive results in one location we would be able to isolate it and just treat that one location, But it seems like there are problems in different locations and they’re showing up irregularly,” says Bachrach.

“I believe there 17 sampling sites around the community. Different sites are showing the presence of bacteria.”

Bachrach also says staff are not yet certain on what’s caused the water quality issues.

He says they’re in regular contact with Northern Health and are working towards a new action plan, which will most likely involve additional chlorination.

Unfortunately, at this point, there is no estimated timeline for lifting the boil water notice.