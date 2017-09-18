The provincial government has introduced a bill that would see a ban on all corporate donations, eliminating ‘big money’ in politics.

Premier John Horgan says it’s time to end ‘wild west’ campaigning and put democracy back at the helm of elections and in the hands of the voters.

Attorney General David Eby adds this would make BC the second lowest in Canada in terms of contribution limits.

“Eliminating what we estimate to be close to $65 million in ‘Big Money’ donations. Highlights include an annual cap of $1,200, and political contributions will be restricted to individuals for are residents of British Columbia and who are for Canadian citizens, or permanent residents only.”

The Election Amendment Act 2017 will now be put before members of the legislature for debates, something Eby is looking forward to.

“I have no doubt that the temporary transitional allowance for parties will be a subject of debate in the legislature. In Quebec, which has a $100 donation limit has subsidies for parties that continue indefinitely, as does Ontario. So there are very significant differences in this bill between those types of systems.”

Should the bill pass, it means all parties would not be able to use any funds accumulated from such organizations in a future election, and the limit on individual contributions would come into effect on January 1st, 2018.

Premier Horgan, along with BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, referred to this new bill as historic for all British Columbians.

