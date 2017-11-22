One of Smithers’ most prized panoramic landscapes, the soaring snow-capped mountains, will be ready for the public to formally use and enjoy this Friday.

The Hudson Bay Mountain Resort officially opens for the season this weekend.

As the self-promoted ‘Playground of the North’, the resort’s staff has been busy working to prepare for the new season.

President and CEO, Hudson Bay Mountain Ski Resort, Gary Mathiesen said that there are exciting things to look forward to this new ski season. In addition to community events and promotional activities organized throughout the coming months, attendees will be able to also experience more glade runs on the hill, easier and convenient transportation from the town to the hill through its Mountain bus, and more mountain open days – the mountain will be open 7 days a week.

Is it all about the powder? With the recent snowfall in the region and the expected continued forecast of much more snow, it’s tagline may live up to its promise.

The most recent 24-hour snowfall for the mountain was recorded at 32cm with a base depth measurement of 100cm. More expected snowfall is forecast for this Friday and following week.

This year, the Hudson Bay Mountain’s office is located on Main Street to help both residents and tourists conveniently purchase ski lift and season passes.