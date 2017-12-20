2017 was a busy year for Town Council.

The year brought about both successes and challenges for the community.

Council moved forward with a phased plan for a new arts and cultural centre and made progress with its airport’s modernization project.

Looking back, Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the steps town council made with its supportive housing project at Queen and Railway is also an accomplishment to be noted for 2017.

“We do struggle with homelessness and affordable housing. This year it was so wonderful to hear from the province they will help support a supportive housing project in our community. And that it will happen quickly – we are looking to have something built in the spring of 2018.”

The housing project has been ongoing for the past 5 years. A rezoning is scheduled for January and construction could begin as soon as the winter weather ends.

The Mayor says the boil water advisory was a challenge for his staff and the community.

“This past year for the first time in town’s history, we had a water boil advisory put in place. It was inconvenient for everyone, and certainly challenging for our staff. I was though super impressed on how we worked to resolve the issue and we now have a revised management practice put into place to avoid situations like this from happening again.”

Town council will resume in January.