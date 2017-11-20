UPDATE:

A stretch of Highway 35 south of Burns Lake has re-opened to traffic as of early Saturday morning.

The closure was due to a vehicle incident along Gilgan Road, which blocked both directions less than 10 kilometres south of the Highway 16 junction.

Drivers are asked to use caution along major stretches in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as the snow continues to fall this weekend.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 35 is closed in both direction seven kilometres south of the Highway 16 junction in Burns Lake because of a vehicle incident.

No detour is available and an assessment is in progress.

No estimated time of opening.

The next update is scheduled at 8:00pm.