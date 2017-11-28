Ducks Unlimited has just announced it has topped off its Canada 150 celebrations by conserving more than 150,000 acres coast-to-coast.

The Andersen Family was honoured by Ducks Unlimited at a Burns Lake Dinner three weeks ago.

Dan Buffett, Manager of Regional Operations for British Columbia says “We are proud of the work that all the provinces have done to reach Ducks Unlimited Canada’s goal of 150,000 acres conserved for Canada150.”

“In British Columbia, we are pleased to have contributed over 10,000 acres, secured and influenced this year, including the recent securement of 350 acres of natural wetlands along the shoreline of Babine Lake, with the help of our partners and the Andersen family.”

The Andersen family also donated 320 acres of wetland along the shoreline of Babine Lake last month.