The BC government is increasing the dollar amount homeowners can get to replace their older wood stoves.

The province and the BC Lung Association have partnered again through the Wood Stove Exchange program to offer homeowners up to $400 to purchase a cleaner burning option.

“The higher incentive level recognizes the greater air-quality benefit of the non-wood-burning options and is our government’s first step in improving this worthwhile program”, The Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman said in a press release

The BC Lung Association administers the wood stove exchange program on behalf of the province.

CEO of the BC Lung Association Scott McDonald says that reducing the number of woodstove particle emissions from wood stoves improves the air quality and health of local residents.

The program incentive structure this year has been changed to:

$250 incentive for changing to a cleaner-burning wood stove;

$400 incentive for changing to a qualifying electric heat pump, gas, or propane stove, or pellet-fuelled stove.

The wood stove exchange program is providing the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society with $7,900 for the program.