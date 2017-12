Premier John Horgan will be announcing the fate of the Site C Dam later today.

The NDP will either give the green light on the nearly ten billion dollar project already two years into development, or will drop the axe on over 2,000 jobs.

Last month, the BC Utilities Commission released a report explaining suspending and restarting the dam would cost the government an additional $3.6 billion.

An in-person technical briefing is set for 10:30 AM followed by a media conference at 11:30 AM.