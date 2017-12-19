It’s been a busy quarter for B.C. Premier John Horgan.
The provincial NDP leader announced the electoral reform and approved the Site C dam.
The result of this is the second most approved premier in the country at 49%, according to a recent survey done by the Angus Reid Institute.
This is up one percent from last quarter.
Leading the way is Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall with the only majority approval; while Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne sits last.
BC's Horgan approved of by 49 per cent of residents as 2017 comes to a close: https://t.co/MhHITaNZfk pic.twitter.com/MlAGI0hJ2R
— Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 19, 2017